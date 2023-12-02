Breaking: Police say 5 people shot in east Las Vegas; shooter still at large

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least five people were shot Friday night in the area of Charleston Boulevard and U.S. 95, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Channel 13.

A Metro spokesperson described the victims as "unhoused" and said the shootings were reported at 5:34 p.m. near Charleston and Honolulu Street.

As of 6:45 p.m., police said at least two of the shooting victims had died from their injuries. The other three victims were said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told Channel 13 they believe all five people were shot by the same person. That person had not been apprehended as of this report.

A traffic camera in the area showed officers shutting down Charleston Boulevard near the intersection with Sandhill Road.

Officials with LVMPD's Homicide Section are expected to provide additional details later this evening.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they are confirmed.



