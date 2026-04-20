Las Vegas police suspect impairment after driver crashes into Spring Valley home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation is underway in a Spring Valley neighborhood after police say a car crashed into a house on Monday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells Channel 13 this happened on Aspen Heights Drive, in the area of Torrey Pines Drive and Russell Road. According to police, the crash was reported at 2:52 p.m.

Details are limited as of this report, but police have shared that the driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital "in unknown condition."

Police also tell us they believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

A Channel 13 crew is en route to the area to gather more information. This is a developing story.