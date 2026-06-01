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Las Vegas police seek public's help in locating missing 81-year-old man

Police say Lloyd North was last seen on Friday in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Anasazi Drive.
Lloyd North
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Lloyd North
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered 81-year-old man.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Lloyd North was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Anasazi Drive in Summerlin.

Police are asking all hospitals to check their registries for North and to notify police immediately.

Anyone with information on North's whereabouts are asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111, the missing persons detail at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

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