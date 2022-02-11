Las Vegas police seek help finding missing, endangered man last seen Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man who authorities say is missing and possibly endangered.

81-year-old Eladio Millan-Walker was last seen on Thursday night around 9 p.m. in the area of Vegas Valley Drive and Eastern Avenue.

Police say he was wearing a yellow and black striped shirt and blue jeans.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.