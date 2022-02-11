Las Vegas police ask for help finding 3 men in separate, unrelated searches

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding three men in separate searches -- each of them is considered by authorities to be missing and possibly endangered.

81-year-old Eladio Millan-Walker was last seen on Thursday night around 9 p.m. in the area of Vegas Valley Drive and Eastern Avenue. Police say he was wearing a yellow and black striped shirt and blue jeans.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

49-year-old Timothy Lane was last seen on Wednesday around 8 a.m. near the 8300 block of Cozumel Creel Court, which is in the area of Windmill Lane and Buffalo Drive. He was last seen wearing unknown athletic clothing.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

63-year-old Peter Droste was last seen on Wednesday around 10 a.m. near the Valley of Fire in Moapa Valley. He was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater and blue jeans.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

How to help authorities

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

