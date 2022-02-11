Las Vegas police seek missing, endangered man last seen near Valley of Fire on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man who authorities say is missing and possibly endangered.

63-year-old Peter Droste was last seen on Wednesday around 10 a.m. near the Valley of Fire in Moapa Valley.

He was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater and blue jeans.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.