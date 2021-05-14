Watch
Las Vegas police seek help finding missing, endangered 19-year-old man

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Posted at 9:27 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 00:41:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police officers are asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old man believed to be endangered.

Authorities say Joseph Soto was last seen in the area of North Rancho Drive and West Alexander Road on May 13 at 3 p.m.

He was wearing green sweatpants, a black sweater and no shoes. He's described as being around 5 feet 8 inches tall and 185 pounds.

Police say he may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries Soto and notify the police immediately. HIPPA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

