Las Vegas police search for 19-year-old last seen in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 19-year-old Anabel Ceja, who might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

She is described as 5'2" and around 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anabel Ceja was last contacted on Thursday at approximately 7:30 p.m. near the 2800 block of E Bonanza Rd, driving a blue 2014 Nissan Altima with Nevada plate 965-V94.

Anyone with information regarding Anabel Ceja and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.