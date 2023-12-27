Las Vegas police respond to a reported burglary at home of late UNLV professor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro Police said they responded Tuesday to a report of a burglary at the home of a UNLV professor who lost her life during the campus shooting on Dec. 6.

Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Deer Haven Court just after 1 p.m. The house is near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Sandhill Road.

According to Clark County property records, the home in question belonged to Naoko Takemaru, the late UNLV associate professor of Japanese studies.

MORE: All three victims of campus shooting identified as UNLV professors

Lidia Cid, who lives near the home, tells Channel 13 that she witnessed a woman coming out of the house. When confronted about why she was there, Cid says the woman told her to mind her own business.

"She said to leave her alone," Cid says. "I took my phone and started taking pictures, and she ran."

Cid says the woman ran to a black truck that was occupied by men who were wearing masks.

KTNV previously spoke to friends of Takemaru, the Reyes family. Mario and April said they are moving out of state, but worried about her as they said she lived alone.

"She was the sweetest person in the world," said Mario Reyes." Just a beautiful lady."

VIGIL: 'We all loved her': Friends, students hold vigil in honor of UNLV professor killed in shooting