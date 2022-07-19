Las Vegas police report 16-year-old dead after gunshot wound to the head

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a teen is dead after an accidental shooting near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway on Monday.

Police said they responded to a residence on the 700 block of Sahara Avenue around 12:04 a.m. where they found a teen deceased from a gunshot wound.

The Clark County coroner has identified the teen as 16- year-old Pedro Bautista. The cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head.

No other information has been given by police. We will post more information once available.