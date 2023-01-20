LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have released new surveillance footage of a suspect accused of stabbing a man at a bus stop in the northwest valley.

The newly-acquired surveillance footage also shows the suspect, who is thought to be 6'1" and 20 to 35 years old, wearing a black hoodie with a red balaclava and red pants.

Las Vegas police release surveillance footage of suspect accused of bus stop stabbing

According to police reports, LVMPD received reports of a person stabbed near a bus bench on Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard on the morning on Jan. 15. After being located by arriving medical personnel, the man was declared deceased at the scene.

An investigation conducted by LVMPD indicated that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect before he was stabbed and the suspect fled the scene.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man fatally stabbed in fight at east valley bus bench; killer at large

Initial reports from police described the suspect as a male between 30-40 years of age last seen wearing a red hoodie and dark pants.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.