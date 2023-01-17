Victim died at an east valley bus bench, Las Vegas police said suspect is outstanding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a man died at a bus stop after being stabbed Sunday night.

Around 8:51 p.m. on January 15, officers responded to the east valley area near Boulder Highway and South Nellis Boulevard after receiving a report of a person stabbed near a bus bench.

Officers and medical personnel arrived to the area of the bus bench and located a man suffering from a stab wound. He was declared deceased on scene.

Evidence gathered by police indicates that the deceased was involved in a physical altercation with a suspect. During the altercation, the suspect stabbed the victim and then left the scene before officers could arrive.

Police said the suspect has been described as a male between 30-40 years old and was wearing a hoodie and dark pants.

"The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office," police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.