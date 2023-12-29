Las Vegas police providing more details on series of carjackings by suspect who killed 2 people

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they will provide more details on a series of carjackings in the southwest valley.

Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi held a briefing at headquarters around 4 p.m.

The suspect was found dead in a stolen vehicle in the area of Durango and Agate Street. That was after he was shot multiple times by law enforcement officers trying to stop him.

The suspect has yet to be publicly identified as of our previous reports.

Police identified the officers involved as Officer Jacob Mekeel, Officer Timothy Brooks, Trooper Martin Moran, Trooper Danny Kincaid, and Trooper Luis Villanueva.

Police said the incident began Wednesday at 3:46 a.m. in the area of Placid Street and Maulding Avenue. Police said they learned the suspect had shot and killed his mother.

A police pursuit occurred when the suspect stole an unoccupied patrol car and fled west on Durango Drive. This was when the armed carjackings began.

Police followed the suspect to the 7300 block of Durango Drive, near Warm Springs Road, where they carjacked another citizen.

In a stolen truck, the suspect fled to the area of Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road where police say he used a firearm to carjack another citizen.

In an SUV, the suspect fled to the area of Durango Drive and Windmill Lane. This was where the suspect pointed a firearm at a citizen.

"A shot was heard, and officers observed the suspect removing the injured citizen from the van," police stated.

Officers requested medical attention for the injured citizen, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police would keep pursuit of the vehicle, ending up near Durango Drive and Agate Avenue, where police say the stolen vehicle became disabled.