Several officers, state troopers identified in shooting of alleged carjacking, murder suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has identified several police officers and Nevada State Police troopers involved in the shooting of a man accused of carjacking multiple vehicles, killing a man, and shooting his own mother.

The officers have been identified as Officer Jacob Mekeel, Officer Timothy Brooks, Trooper Martin Moran, Trooper Danny Kincaid, and Trooper Luis Villanueva.

The Metro officers involved — 27-year-old Officer Mekeel and 47-year-old Officer Brooks — have both been employed with LVMPD since 2018. Both are also assigned to the West Community Policing Division, Enterprise Area Command.

Trooper Villanueva, 30, has been employed as a Nevada State Trooper since 2017, while Trooper Moran, 31, has been employed as a trooper since 2019. Trooper Kincaid, 30, is the newest recruit involved in the shooting, having been employed in 2023. All three troopers are assigned to the Southern Command.

All involved are believed to have fired shots at the suspect.

Additionally, all have been placed on routine paid administrative leave, which is currently "pending the outcome of a review of this incident," according to LVMPD.