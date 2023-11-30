Las Vegas police officer recognized for trying to save man's life after shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas police officer is being recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty to help and comfort a man as he was dying.

In Nov. 2021, Officer Kyle Koontz and his partner responded to a shooting scene in the 4300 block of South Grand Canyon Drive, near Flamingo Road. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as Jacob Hughey, on the ground with gunshot wounds. Koontz began CPR but unfortunately, Hughey passed away.

Days after the shooting, police arrested Launce Cliff on an open murder charge. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12.

During Cliff's trial, Hughey's family said they were shown body camera footage and security footage, which showed Koontz's effort to save Hughey's life.

"Although Jacob was unable to be saved, I was deeply touched by the extreme care and respectful treatment of my son by Officer Kuntz and his partner, Xavier," Hughey's mother said in a statement. "The voices heard on the footage and the faces and body language of the officers are the last things my son experienced in this world. Although I would have preferred to be there myself, I'm comforted that he was able to get such caring attention in the last moments of his life."

For his compassion, Koontz was selected as LVMPD's November recipient of the Good Ticket Program. It's part of a partnership with Resorts World who donates staycations for officers that are recognized for their work in the community.

Hughey's family surprised Koontz at the ceremony and even presented him with a photo saying "we told you we'd never forget you".

"It was really important for me and my whole family to be here because this officer was the last person to show my brother compassion and he was just there for my brother for the whole time he was taking his last breaths," said Hughey's sister Morgan. "I feel like everybody's kind of heard this. It doesn't get better. It gets different. That's how it is. Some days are better than others. Some are worse but I think we're all getting through it the best we can."

Koontz said he was touched by the surprise and hopes to stay in touch with the family in the future.

"We do follow up on other calls but nothing to this extent, to meet the family and go through this whole process with them," Koontz said. "They've been nothing but gracious and generous and supportive in reaching out to me and I hope I can continue to do the same with them."

Koontz said while he is happy to be honored, he didn't do this alone and that he just wants to go into work every day and help people.

"I need to show recognition to my fellow officers, detectives, and everyone else on that call. This isn't a single-man job. It is a team effort," Koontz said. "I don't do this job for rewards or recognition. I do it to make a difference. I'm truly grateful and appreciative for everything the department, the foundation, Resorts World, and the family has done for me."