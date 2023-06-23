Las Vegas police looking for vehicle that hit pedestrian near Torrey Pines and Candleberry Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened Wednesday night.

Investigators said that at 9:06 p.m., a pedestrian was critically injured near South Torrey Pines Drive and Candleberry Road after being hit by a vehicle that investigators said could possibly be a 2011-2014 Chrysler 200.

Police said the vehicle left the scene and they believe it has "noticeable front-end damage to the lower grill, hood, and/or windshield."

The pedestrian is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD - Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-8548 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. You can also report information at crimestoppersofnv.com.