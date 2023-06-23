Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police looking for vehicle that hit pedestrian near Torrey Pines and Candleberry Road

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
LVMPD Hit and Run suspect vehicle
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 15:34:58-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened Wednesday night.

Investigators said that at 9:06 p.m., a pedestrian was critically injured near South Torrey Pines Drive and Candleberry Road after being hit by a vehicle that investigators said could possibly be a 2011-2014 Chrysler 200.

Police said the vehicle left the scene and they believe it has "noticeable front-end damage to the lower grill, hood, and/or windshield."

The pedestrian is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD - Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-8548 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. You can also report information at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH