Las Vegas police involved in shooting near Arville Street, Pennwood Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it is investigating a shooting involving officers near Arville Street and Pennwood Avenue.

LVMPD says no officers were injured in the shooting. No other information or details of other injuries has been released at this time.

Pennwood Avenue at Arville Street is currently closed to traffic.

#BREAKING we are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Arville and Pennwood. All officers are ok. Please avoid the area. Pennwood at Arville is shutdown to traffic. We will provide updates as we know more. pic.twitter.com/zBrEht0mw5 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 5, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

