Las Vegas police involved in shooting near Arville Street, Pennwood Avenue

Posted at 7:19 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 22:34:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it is investigating a shooting involving officers near Arville Street and Pennwood Avenue.

LVMPD says no officers were injured in the shooting. No other information or details of other injuries has been released at this time.

Pennwood Avenue at Arville Street is currently closed to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

