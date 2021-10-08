Las Vegas police say man shot at officers, put 2-year-old son in danger

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say a man shot at officers and put his 2-year-old son in danger moments before a deadly shooting involving the department.

On Thursday, authorities shared body camera footage of the incident. In the video, an officer is seen pulling up to the scene on Silver Dollar Avenue, near Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street, on Monday.

Seconds later gunshots ring out.

Officers say 21-year-old Demetrius Roberts was hiding behind a car with his mother and 2-year-old child inside, and that one of his bullets shot through the car.

Officers fired back. Police say Roberts ran away and they shot him while he still had the gun in his hand.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

