Las Vegas officers involved in deadly shooting on Silver Dollar Avenue identified by department

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two police officers involved in a deadly shooting this week have been identified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The agency says officers Theron Young and Joel Blasko have each been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending a review of the shooting, which happened on Silver Dollar Avenue, near Arville Street and Penwood Avenue, on Oct. 4.

Officer Young is 35 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2014. He is assigned to the Investigative Services Division, Gang/Vice Bureau.

Officer Blasko is 31 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2014. He is assigned to the Investigative Services Division, Gang/Vice Bureau.

During a press briefing on the night of the shooting, police said the officers responded to a domestic disturbance call and were shot at by a man who tried to run away. At some point during the incident, he was shot at by police and pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

