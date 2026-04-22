Las Vegas police involved in shooting in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved officers on Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell us this happened just before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of North 11th Street, near Ogden Avenue. That's about a block from Fremont Street, near Fergusons Downtown.

🔴 LIVE LOOK 🔴 A traffic camera at Stewart Avenue and 7th Street shows police activity in the area:

Happening now

At the time of this report, details are limited. Police are asking the public to avoid the area "due to a large police presence."

The scene appears to span several blocks, from at least 11th Street to 7th Street along Stewart and Ogden Avenues.

We've been told to expect a media briefing from LVMPD, but as of 7 p.m., have not been told when it will happen.

We'll update this reporting as we learn more.

