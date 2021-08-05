Watch
Las Vegas police investigating suspicious item in Sunrise Manor area

KTNV
Posted at 11:06 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 14:10:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious item found on a sidewalk near Mount Hood Street and Casa Loma Avenue.

There are road closures in the immediate area. Police are also asking residents to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

