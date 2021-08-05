Las Vegas police investigating suspicious item in Sunrise Manor area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious item found on a sidewalk near Mount Hood Street and Casa Loma Avenue.

⚠️#BREAKING We are investigating a suspicious item found on a sidewalk near Mount Hood Street and Casa Loma Avenue. There are road closures in the immediate area. People nearby are asked to shelter in place. Please avoid this area. We will update as we know more. pic.twitter.com/kzck8KKqnw — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 5, 2021

There are road closures in the immediate area. Police are also asking residents to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

