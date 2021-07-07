Las Vegas police investigating potential intentional collision involving pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating what may be an intentional collision involving a pedestrian.

The incident happened around 2:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Ferndale Street near Lamb Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive.

A male was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A female was detained a short distance away and is considered a person of interest at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

