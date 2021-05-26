Las Vegas police investigating pedestrian hit-and-run near Reese Freedom Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road.

The person was crossing Washington Avenue at Lena Street when they were struck by a vehicle, possibly a black pick-up truck, traveling east on Washington, according to LVMPD.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the involved vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Washington Avenue is closed in both directions between Lena Street and Pecos Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

