Las Vegas police investigating homicide near The Boulevard Mall

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 10:00 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 01:10:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in the 3500 block of Maryland Parkway near The Boulevard Mall.

The shooting took place at the 24 Hour Laundromat.

LVMPD says it will provide an update with more details at about 10:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

