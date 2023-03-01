Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police investigating crash that killed a motorcyclist near Desert Inn, Rainbow

Las Vegas police investigating crash that killed a motorcyclist near Desert Inn, Rainbow
RTC
Las Vegas police investigating crash that killed a motorcyclist near Desert Inn, Rainbow
Las Vegas police investigating crash that killed a motorcyclist near Desert Inn, Rainbow
Posted at 9:43 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 00:46:46-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene of a fatal crash Tuesday night.

Police are on scene near Desert Inn Road and Tenaya since 7:24 p.m.

Police said a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Desert Inn at Tenaya. A sedan traveling westbound made a left hand turn southbound in front of the motorcyclist.

The sedan claims he had a yellow light according to police. The driver is not impaired and remained on scene.

The motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased at UMC trauma, LVMPD said.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH