Motorcyclist dies at UMC following collision in southwest Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with another vehicle in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday night, police say.

According to a police report, LVMPD received reports of the collision on West Desert Inn Road, at the intersection of South Tenaya Way, at approximately 7:24 p.m. on Tuesday.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a blue 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on West Desert Inn Road, approaching the intersection with South Tenaya Way in the left turn lane. At the same time, a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Desert Inn in the center lane.

Police say the collision occurred when the Toyota corolla attempted to make a left turn on a flashing yellow arrow, turning directly in the path of travel of the Harley Davidson, which collided with the right side of the Toyota Corolla and ejected the driver.

Responding medical services transported the driver and passenger of the Toyota Corolla to University Medical Center Trauma unit for minor injuries. The motorcycle rider was also transported to University Medical Center with mortal injuries.

Despite all life-saving techniques, the motorcycle rider succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at UMC by medical staff.

Police say the driver of the Toyota Corolla showed no signs of impairment.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section. The rider's death marks the 17th traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Jurisdiction for 2023.