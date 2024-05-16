Las Vegas police investigating barricade near Fremont Street, Palm Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are responding to a barricade situation near downtown Las Vegas.

According to investigators, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at 9:27 a.m. in the 2000 block of Palm Street, which is off of Fremont Street.

Police said a man barricaded himself inside of a home and is refusing to come out.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators have responded to the scene.

Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area due to a heavy police presence.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information is released.