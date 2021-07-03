Watch
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police investigating after body found near Eastern and Charleston

items.[0].image.alt
KTNV
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 4:52 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 19:52:45-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says its homicide division is investigating after a body was found on July 3 around 1:11 p.m.

The discovery took place in the 2400 block of Clifford Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH