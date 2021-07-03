Las Vegas police investigating after body found near Eastern and Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says its homicide division is investigating after a body was found on July 3 around 1:11 p.m.

The discovery took place in the 2400 block of Clifford Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

