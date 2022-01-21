Watch
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police investigate shooting on Maryland Parkway near Sahara Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 15:48:12-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting at a business on Maryland Parkway near Sahara Avenue. Police say to avoid the area.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to authorities. It is not clear at this time what condition they are in.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting shortly before 11:30 a.m., and as of 12:30 p.m. police remain on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Area near the scene:

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH