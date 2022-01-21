Las Vegas police investigate shooting on Maryland Parkway near Sahara Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting at a business on Maryland Parkway near Sahara Avenue. Police say to avoid the area.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to authorities. It is not clear at this time what condition they are in.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting shortly before 11:30 a.m., and as of 12:30 p.m. police remain on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

