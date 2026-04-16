Las Vegas police investigate reported sexual assault of teen in Summerlin park bathroom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the alleged sexual assault of a teenage boy at a Summerlin park last week.

An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 identifies the suspect as Jose Carballo-Gonzalez, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy in the bathroom at Fox Hill Park on April 9.

Court records show Carballo-Gonzalez faces three charges of open/gross lewdness, for allegedly touching the victim and forcing the victim to touch him.

Channel 13 started investigating after we were sent a Nextdoor post by a woman who said the victim is her son.

We were able to confirm Carballo-Gonzalez works for Par 3 Landscape and Maintenance, a company that has contracts with several parks in Summerlin, including Fox Hill.

A company spokesperson told us Carballo-Gonzalez was contracted through a staffing agency, and had been employed there for two months. Par 3 is cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate, the spokesperson said.

The Summerlin Council owns and operates Fox Hill Park, along with others, and told Channel 13 the council is also cooperating with law enforcement.

The arrest report includes witness statements from a husband and wife in town with their family on vacation. The wife told police she called 911 while her husband stood by the suspect so he “would not flee.”

The victim's mom told police her children were at the park when she got a frantic call from her daughter asking her, "Mom, can you hurry?" She said she raced to the park and called 911 on her way.

According to the report, the victim stated he "had believe that the male was going to attempt to have sex with him," and that the suspect kissed his neck and put his hands inside the victim's pants.

The victim told police he said “no” multiple times but was forced to touch Carballo-Gonzalez and was touched by him, too.

Carballo-Gonzalez was also interviewed by police and said he stayed around for them because he didn’t do anything wrong.

He said when he left the bathroom during his break from work, he was stopped by a crowd of people alleging that he touched a boy, but denied any involvement in the alleged incident.

The suspect’s lawyer is Craig Hendricks, per court records. Carballo-Gonzalez is due in court on April 28.