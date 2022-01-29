Watch
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Red Rock Canyon

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 18:09:00-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on State Route 159, far west Charleston Boulevard, at mile marker 12 near Red Rock Canyon.

No other details were immediately available.

The police department is expected to share an update around 4:30 p.m. 13 Action News has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

