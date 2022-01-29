Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on State Route 159, far west Charleston Boulevard, at mile marker 12 near Red Rock Canyon.

No other details were immediately available.

The police department is expected to share an update around 4:30 p.m. 13 Action News has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

