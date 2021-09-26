Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting near Charleston, Jones boulevards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are investigating an overnight homicide near Charleston between Jones and Decatur boulevards.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. on Alpine Lane. Arriving officers say they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

No other details were immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

