Las Vegas police investigate homicide in Summerlin area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on Westcliff and Buffalo drives in the Summerlin area.

No other details were immediately available

Police are expected to share an update around 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

