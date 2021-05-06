Watch
Las Vegas police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash near Nellis, Lake Mead boulevards

KTNV
Posted at 8:09 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 23:11:13-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards.

Police say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

