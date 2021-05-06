Las Vegas police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash near Nellis, Lake Mead boulevards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards.

Police say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

