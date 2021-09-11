Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting near Rainbow, Twain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are investigating a deadly shooting at a home on Montcliff Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard and Twain Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of the shooting just after 9:15 p.m. and say they found a person who had been shot on the scene.

That person was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The coroner's office will identify the deceased and cause of death.

As of 11 p.m., investigators are still on the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can report tips to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or by emailing Homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or submit a tip online at CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

