Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash involving school bus, pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a pedestrian.

As of 4:20 p.m., Desert Inn Road is closed between Decatur Boulevard and Cameron Street.

Police say the crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. and the pedestrian died on the scene. Their identity will be released at a later date by the coroner's office.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

