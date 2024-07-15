Las Vegas police bolstering security measures ahead of Biden's arrival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bolstered security efforts are underway between Las Vegas Metro Police and federal agencies ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to the city Monday night..

This comes after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Metro police said they have added extra resources to security details at the locations where President Biden will be in attendance.

Authorities said locals should prepare for road closures over the next three days, and everyone will see an increased officer presence across the valley.

The first of these closures and delays will be Monday night between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. around Harry Reid International Airport as Air Force One arrives.

Metro police said if you "See Something, Say Something," and to report any suspicious activity to the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center at (702) 828-7777.