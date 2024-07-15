Las Vegas locals say security changes are needed now after Trump assassination attempt

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Increased security measures are now seen outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

People staying at Trump International said police were stationed inside and outside the hotel Saturday shortly after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Police were still stationed outside the hotel Sunday.

Many locals tell Channel 13 that safety should be the top priority and security changes are needed now.

“We may want to look at beefing up security when it comes to the various political rallies our candidates are in," said Trump International resident Sharon Butler.

Butler said police were stationed inside the lobby with the residents.

“That was something that I think made us feel a little bit more secure," Butler said.

She said the added security needs to extend to all political rallies. Some telling Channel 13, they avoid rallies because of safety concerns.

“Something’s always happening at them now," said Krista Conkievich, who avoids rallies for safety. "I feel like that’s definitely a security thing.”

“I would definitely never go to any rally," said Las Vegas local since 2005, Tim Brandon. "Anything I need to know I could be informed on in my own time.”

Brandon said changing rally venues altogether could help too.

“I think rallies should be held indoors, that would be more secure," Brandon said.

I asked people in Las Vegas if upcoming political events should be delayed to give more time to make those changes. Many in our valley are split.

“I think you should just carry on like nothing happened as far as I’m concerned," said William D'Arton, who is traveling to Las Vegas from Florida.

“I’d wait a little bit and also get more security," Conkievich said.

“I wouldn’t think so unless Trump didn’t feel like it or something," said Dina Deason, who is staying at Trump International.

President Joe Biden is still planning on coming to Las Vegas this week and the Republican National Convention is set to kick off Monday in Milwaukee.

Some visits, like one with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, to Las Vegas this week have already been canceled.

As we head into the final months before the election, people who spoke with Channel 13 from both political parties said they feel even more confident about their presidential candidate after the assassination attempt.