Las Vegas police add Tesla Cybertrucks to patrol fleet with private funding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department unveiled new Tesla Cybertrucks joining their patrol fleet on Tuesday.

We told you about these new trucks back in February, and now, they're a reality. During a press conference at the Otonomus Hotel, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill said the new trucks are the "next evolution in keeping our community safer than its ever been."

Over the next two weeks, Southern Nevadans will be seeing these trucks hit the road for patrols across all of LVMPD's area commands.

"[Cybertrucks] are going to have special equipment in them and are going to be utilized to keep our cops safe," McMahill said. "Ladders, shields, additional ammunition, less lethal tools — all of the things that are out there that are going to continue to help us save lives."

McMahill also added he hopes the new trucks will help with recruitment efforts. In addition to seeing the trucks around town, you may also see their images on airport shuttle buses.

PRESS CONFERENCE | LVMPD unveils Tesla Cybertrucks for their patrol fleet

The trucks were funded primarily through tech billionaires Ben and Felicia Horowitz, not through taxpayer dollars, according to McMahill.

"I see a lot of the criticism out there that I spent money. Not one taxpayer dollar went to buying these Cybertrucks. That was completely to the generosity of Ben and Felicia who understand the importance of incorporating technology into policing," McMahill said.