Metro to deploy more police drones and new Cybertrucks in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department will deploy police drones and Cybertrucks in the valley as crime-fighting tools.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill announced the plan at Tuesday's State of the Department address, saying these new technologies aim to reduce crime rates and increase community safety in Las Vegas.

Police Drones

Metro will have 10 larger drones deployed in 10 hotspot neighborhoods across our valley.

“Imagine this: a gunshot goes off, it triangulates where it’s at, gives that info to a drone and the drone launches off of the police station,” he said. “An individual will be able to take over the piloting of the drone. We’ll have real-time intelligence to be able to go in there and continue to save human beings and their lives.

It’s an absolute game-changer, but it’s not about spying. This is about focusing solely on making our community the vision we’re trying to achieve which is the safest community in America.

Police will be able to send the drones before officers. Plus, they're the first department in the nation to be able to fly the drones outside the line of sight to cover a wider area.

Kris Domingo said he's concerned about privacy.

“Some people might have reservations about the invasion of privacy or the optics behind that, but I do think immediate response is always a good thing,” Domingo said.

However, Metro said it's not about spying... but the safety of our community first.

“We are the most technologically advanced Police Department in the country.”

Those in attendance received a live demonstration of the department’s drone.

New Cybertruck patrol cars

These are renderings of the new patrol and swat trucks that you can expect to see on the road soon.



I showed these Tesla Cybertruck renderings to several locals, getting their thoughts on Metro's new patrol car.

“I mean, they’re beautiful,” said Pedro Carrera, who recently moved to Las Vegas. “The more, the better, I say. It looks like a more modern version of an SUV.”

Another Las Vegas local said they take up a lot of space, but they 'look good.'

Despite the consensus that the trucks looked good to many, some people I talked to tell me they are concerned with the Cybertruck's history in the valley with the explosion outside the Trump Hotelon New Year's Day.

“I would understand the apprehension with recent events,” said Kris Domingo, a Las Vegas local.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill announced the plan for the new trucks at Tuesday's State of the Department address.

“By the way, we ordered this before the Trump Tower,” McMahill said.

He said these trucks would help protect our officers.

“The cop inside will be safe no matter what, they’ll stop bullets. They’re also an incredible recruitment tool for us,” McMahill said.

Metro will have the largest Cybertruck fleet in the nation with 10 donated to the department.