LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is now accepting applications for its Explorers program.

Explorers are young people between the ages of 16 and 20 who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

The Explorers will spend time with police officers, learn about processing scenes and learn how to take 9-1-1 emergency calls.

Applications are being accepted through Aug. 25.

