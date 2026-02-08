Las Vegas pizza restaurants prep for busy Super Bowl weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Super Bowl weekend, and if you're getting ready to have people over or you're staying home for the game, there's a good chance you're thinking about ordering a pizza!

In fact, more than 12 million pizzas are eaten on Super Bowl Sunday nationwide, which means local pizza joints in Las Vegas — like Those Guys Pies at Desert Inn and Durango in Spring Valley — have to prep days in advance to meet the spike in demand.

Las Vegas local Jonathan Pinkard says there's a lot of things that make Those Guys Pies one of his favorite pizza places in town, and why he'll likely be picking something up on Sunday for the Super Bowl.

"Great customer service, can't beat it — they're always nice, and the food is fantastic," Pinkard told Channel 13 on Saturday. "This feels like home."

Those Guys Pies Co-Owner Chris Builder says the Super Bowl is their busiest weekend of the year, and — not unlike the big game itself — it's all about the preparation in the days leading up to it.

"We just got done prepping about 1,000 pounds of wings, 850 pounds of chicken fingers and we've had about 400 to 500 dough balls ready for about two to three days, because that's the sweet spot for our recipe," Builder told Channel 13 on Saturday.

At each of their three locations around the valley, Builder says they expect to sell 400 to 500 pizzas on Sunday — three times a normal day.

"So you have to be creative in making sure you're not getting things the day before," Builder says. "You have to have deals worked out with your vendors and guarantee that you're going to purchase this amount, work out some things that benefit you — that way you can keep your prices down too."

The Super Bowl is a big-time boost to business, but Builder says their main goal is to make the weekend as smooth as possible for their guests.

"We try to make sure we don't tell anybody no," Builder said. "We grew up in the industry where you don't say no, you figure it out — we try to figure out the solutions before there are any problems."

That's what keeps locals like Jonathan Pinkard coming back to Those Guys Pies.

"It's very important to support small businesses, because those small businesses can become big businesses," Pinkard said. "It's the little people that really count, and they always keep in contact with the little people — they tend to know who their regulars are."

The crew at Those Guys Pies say this isn't just a huge weekend for them, but all local pizza places in the Las Vegas Valley — so, before you place your pizza order on Sunday, think about calling a local pizza joint and supporting a small business this weekend.

For more information on Those Guys Pies, including their locations, menu and hours, visit their website by clicking here.