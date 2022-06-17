Watch
Las Vegas pizza delivery drivers feel strain with high gas prices

Local pizza shop says rise in gas prices is beginning to put a strain on food deliveries. Kay McCabe reports.
Posted at 6:53 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 21:53:05-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Frankie's Pizza owner, Stephen Howard, says recently the rise in gas prices has caused him and his brother to take on the responsibility of delivering orders, since his employees can no longer afford the gas.

Howard says opening a business at the height of the pandemic and maintaining it has been hard enough, and with the recent inflation of gas prices, it seems like a domino effect.

"It's like one thing after another," Howard said.

Since January, the owner put up a plastic gas can next to his register with a sign saying "Gas money for the crew!!" as a way for customers to tip after purchases.

Howard says it's been the only way his shop has been able to continue to make deliveries and afford gas.

According to John Treanor with Nevada AAA, gas prices in Las Vegas have risen $2 from a year ago today, going from an average of $3.65/gal to $5.61/gal. This is a new record.

For Howard, he says he plans to continue to work hard and keep his business open, as it means more to him than anyone knows.

"How I acquired [the business] is from my mom, and she passed away. In my mind, I will never let this place close, no matter what," Howard said.

