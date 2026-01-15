LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas non-profit that helps reunite lost pets with their families is speaking out after critical search and rescue equipment was stolen, potentially putting animals' lives at risk.

Paws Patrol, a small organization that rescued more than 500 pets across the valley last year, had one of their trail cameras stolen from the Frenchman Mountain area earlier this week. The camera was being used to track three missing dogs.

Las Vegas pet rescue group says stolen cameras put missing animals at risk

"We have trail cameras, and these trail cameras allow us to have eyes where we don't have volunteers at," said Carlos Herrera, a volunteer with Paws Patrol.

The stolen equipment is vital to the organization's rescue operations. The cameras help volunteers understand animals' routines and habits, allowing them to strategically place feeding stations and plan rescue efforts.

"We get to know the dog's routines, the dog's habits. It allows us to pinpoint where we could leave a feeding station. It's very critical to bring these dogs to safety," Herrera said.

Without the equipment, Herrera says the three dogs they were tracking could now be in a life-or-death situation.

"These are animals that animal control can't take to safety. So this is where we come to play. And you know, trail cams and things come into play, therefore we can get the dog to safety," Herrera said.

The cameras cost close to $250 each, and at least four have been stolen or vandalized recently. The theft forces the organization to divert funds that would otherwise be used to house, feed, and vaccinate rescued pets.

"That's one less dog that we have funding for," Herrera said.

Despite clear warnings printed on the cameras stating "Do not touch this. Search and rescue in progress," thieves continue to take the equipment.

The organization is not asking for donations or new equipment. Instead, they're asking people to return the stolen cameras so they can continue saving lives.

"If you ever see any equipment, whether it's ours or any other organization's, that's out there and says rescue in progress. That's life or death for the particular animal," Herrera said.

The cameras can remain in specific areas for several weeks or months while volunteers track down animals. So far this year, Paws Patrol has successfully rescued 50 dogs.

