Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas on list of airports that will see reduced air traffic during government shutdown

Harry Reid International Airport
KTNV
Harry Reid International Airport
Harry Reid International Airport sign
Posted

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it will reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 “high-volume” markets beginning Friday morning to maintain safety during the ongoing government shutdown.

Channel 13 obtained the list of affected airports through an exclusive from ABC News, and Harry Reid is included in the list.

  1. ANC Anchorage International
  2. ATL Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
  3. BOS Boston Logan International
  4. BWI Baltimore/Washington International
  5. CLT Charlotte Douglas International
  6. CVG Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
  7. DAL Dallas Love
  8. DCA Ronald Reagan Washington National
  9. DEN Denver International
  10. DFW Dallas/Fort Worth International
  11. DTW Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County
  12. EWR Newark Liberty International
  13. FLL Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International
  14. HNL Honolulu International
  15. HOU Houston Hobby
  16. IAD Washington Dulles International
  17. IAH George Bush Houston Intercontinental
  18. IND Indianapolis International
  19. JFK New York John F Kennedy International
  20. LAS Las Vegas Harry Reid International
  21. LAX Los Angeles International
  22. LGA New York LaGuardia
  23. MCO Orlando International
  24. MDW Chicago Midway
  25. MEM Memphis International
  26. MIA Miami International
  27. MSP Minneapolis/St Paul International
  28. OAK Oakland International
  29. ONT Ontario International
  30. ORD Chicago O`Hare International
  31. PDX Portland International
  32. PHL Philadelphia International
  33. PHX Phoenix Sky Harbor International
  34. SAN San Diego International
  35. SDF Louisville International
  36. SEA Seattle/Tacoma International
  37. SFO San Francisco International
  38. SLC Salt Lake City International
  39. TEB Teterboro
  40. TPA Tampa International

The reduction stands to impact thousands of flights nationwide.

There have already been numerous delays at airports across the country — sometimes hours long — because the FAA slows down or stops traffic temporarily anytime it is short on controllers.

Abel Garcia reports on FAA reducing air traffic by 10% across "high-volume" markets

FAA to Reduce Air Traffic by 10% Across 'High-Volume' Markets

Last weekend saw some of the worst staffing shortages, and on Sunday, flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey were delayed for several hours.

Major airlines, aviation unions and the wider travel industry have been urging Congress to end the shutdown.

Earlier this week, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned there could be chaos in the skies next week if the shutdown drags on long enough to keep air traffic controllers from getting their next paychecks on Tuesday.

Most controllers have continued to work mandatory overtime six days a week during the shutdown, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association has said. That leaves little time for a side job to help cover bills, mortgage payments and other expenses unless controllers call out.

Reporting by the Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo