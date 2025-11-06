Las Vegas on list of airports that will see reduced air traffic during government shutdown

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it will reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 “high-volume” markets beginning Friday morning to maintain safety during the ongoing government shutdown.

Channel 13 obtained the list of affected airports through an exclusive from ABC News, and Harry Reid is included in the list.



ANC Anchorage International ATL Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International BOS Boston Logan International BWI Baltimore/Washington International CLT Charlotte Douglas International CVG Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International DAL Dallas Love DCA Ronald Reagan Washington National DEN Denver International DFW Dallas/Fort Worth International DTW Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County EWR Newark Liberty International FLL Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International HNL Honolulu International HOU Houston Hobby IAD Washington Dulles International IAH George Bush Houston Intercontinental IND Indianapolis International JFK New York John F Kennedy International LAS Las Vegas Harry Reid International LAX Los Angeles International LGA New York LaGuardia MCO Orlando International MDW Chicago Midway MEM Memphis International MIA Miami International MSP Minneapolis/St Paul International OAK Oakland International ONT Ontario International ORD Chicago O`Hare International PDX Portland International PHL Philadelphia International PHX Phoenix Sky Harbor International SAN San Diego International SDF Louisville International SEA Seattle/Tacoma International SFO San Francisco International SLC Salt Lake City International TEB Teterboro TPA Tampa International

The reduction stands to impact thousands of flights nationwide.

There have already been numerous delays at airports across the country — sometimes hours long — because the FAA slows down or stops traffic temporarily anytime it is short on controllers.

Last weekend saw some of the worst staffing shortages, and on Sunday, flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey were delayed for several hours.

Major airlines, aviation unions and the wider travel industry have been urging Congress to end the shutdown.

Earlier this week, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned there could be chaos in the skies next week if the shutdown drags on long enough to keep air traffic controllers from getting their next paychecks on Tuesday.

Most controllers have continued to work mandatory overtime six days a week during the shutdown, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association has said. That leaves little time for a side job to help cover bills, mortgage payments and other expenses unless controllers call out.

Reporting by the Associated Press contributed to this story.