Las Vegas officials hosting public meeting on affordable artist housing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas officials are asking for the public's feedback on a proposed project to create live/work housing for artists in the Arts District.

According to a press release, the city is working with Artspace, a nonprofit real estate organization, on studying the feasibility of the project. On Wednesday, they are hosting an open house for the public to weigh in. That meeting is at the Historic Fifth Street School Auditorium, located at. 401 S. Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas. The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

You can reserve your spot here.

City officials have been looking at ways to help boost the Arts District over the last year and a half. One key finding from previous studies is that there are concerns about creative spaces and artists leaving the Arts District.

The city has made several recommendations as part of their master plan, which includes expanding the Arts District boundaries, form a Business Improvement District to support Arts District initiatives, create new spaces for artists to teach, train, and create, and establish affordable places for artists to live.