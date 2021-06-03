Watch
Las Vegas now without COVID-19 restrictions, struggle to find willing workers mounts

Las Vegas, Nevada open at 100% capacity on June 1
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
The Las Vegas strip is known around the world and typically hosts more than 40 million visitors per year.
These are photos of the Las Vegas strip at Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard as seen in Jan. 2021
Posted at 6:36 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 21:44:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas and Nevada are now open for business without capacity limits or social distancing requirements but a pandemic problem persists and finding willing workers to apply for open positions remains a struggle.

For months, small and large businesses have reported the number of willing applicants for open jobs has been very low.

Las Vegas has seen a large increase in visitation in the past several months and that trend is expected to increase, according to economists.

"Now we have the challenge of getting new employees, we have plenty of positions open if people are looking for a great place to work. It's a great team to work for," said Adam Wiesberg, general manager of El Cortez Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas.

The El Cortez Hotel & Casino has several open jobs currently posted from apprentice bartenders to valet drivers.

"Our employees and our guests were so supportive of us getting through this together, we had our complaints and we had our issues, but the pride I have in the El Cortez team these employees, and we were fortunate enough to be able to keep pretty much all of our employees employed...now we have the challenge of getting new employees," said Wiesberg.

Part of the problem, business owners and recruiters say, is the enhanced unemployment benefit provided by the United States government.

Other experts say some are staying out of the workforce for childcare reasons, or out of concern for the pandemic which is still resulting in new cases, breakthrough cases, and even deaths.

One company, SkinnyFATS, offered new employees $20 dollars per hour, which is well-above both Nevada's minimum wage and the federal minimum wage.

