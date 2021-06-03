More than 130K people have applied for Resorts World's 6K new jobs so far, hotel-casino says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The newest resort on the Las Vegas Strip is creating thousands of new jobs for the local economy.

Resorts World says 350 people have already been hired so far and more than 130,000 people have applied for jobs at the company.

The hotel-casino had previously said it was looking to fill 6,000 positions ahead of its opening on June 24.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says the number of applications Resorts World received shows that people are ready to get back to work.

"The most important thing we can do now is satisfy that need," she said during a tour of the property on Wednesday.

"Jobs are so important and that's the work that I've been doing. Not only making sure we can open up our economy that much quicker, but we bring that workforce back."

For more information about jobs at Resorts World Las Vegas, visit rwlasvegas.com.