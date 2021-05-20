SkinnyFATS raises hourly pay to $20 for open local positions

In response to a surge in customer demand, SkinnyFATS is now offering a competitive hourly wage of $20 per hour to attract passionate, Las Vegas individuals who are interested in working at one of the coolest and most enjoyable restaurants in town.
Please see below for current openings:
- Dishwasher
- Line Cook
- Cashier/Server
- Prep Cook
SkinnyFATS is a trendy, fast-casual American restaurant with a unique, two-sided menu featuring ‘Happy’ indulgences and delicious, ‘Healthy’ alternatives. The restaurant prides itself on its inclusive culture and its ability to subvert the traditional idea of quick-service food with its experiential vibe, comfortable atmosphere, and delicious, “healthy food with a twist” cuisine.
Interested applicants can easily apply online through SkinnyFATS’ career page. Eligible candidates will be contacted directly by a smiley staff member from the SkinnyFATS team.