SkinnyFATS raises hourly pay to $20 for open local positions

In response to a surge in customer demand, SkinnyFATS is now offering a competitive hourly wage of $20 per hour to attract passionate, Las Vegas individuals who are interested in working at one of the coolest and most enjoyable restaurants in town.

Please see below for current openings:

- Dishwasher

- Line Cook

- Cashier/Server

- Prep Cook

SkinnyFATS is a trendy, fast-casual American restaurant with a unique, two-sided menu featuring ‘Happy’ indulgences and delicious, ‘Healthy’ alternatives. The restaurant prides itself on its inclusive culture and its ability to subvert the traditional idea of quick-service food with its experiential vibe, comfortable atmosphere, and delicious, “healthy food with a twist” cuisine.

RELATED: List of upcoming job fairs in Las Vegas | 2021

Interested applicants can easily apply online through SkinnyFATS’ career page. Eligible candidates will be contacted directly by a smiley staff member from the SkinnyFATS team.