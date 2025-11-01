Las Vegas nonprofits step up as SNAP delays begin; emergency food boxes available for families

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of Southern Nevada families relying on SNAP benefits will start feeling delays beginning tomorrow due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. But local organizations are already stepping in to help fill the gap.

One of them is The After Market in northeast Las Vegas, where children received a warm meal before heading out to trick-or-treat on Halloween, making sure no child goes hungry during the holiday.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit Vegas Helps is launching a major emergency food effort. Starting Monday, the group will distribute more than $20,000 worth of pre-packaged food boxes to SNAP-eligible households across the valley through its program VegasFoodBoxes.com.

The boxes include pantry staples like pasta, macaroni and cheese, rice, bread, and fresh items like apples. The goal is to support families who may struggle to buy groceries as SNAP payments pause.

Registration is open now and families must apply by Sunday at 5 p.m. to receive a box. More than 200 families registered on the first day alone.

Founder Justin Woo says the community has already stepped up with donations, and the nonprofit hopes to expand as more support comes in.

“So far we’ve raised about $20,000 — thanks to the community stepping up,” Woo said. “Even $10 can build a food box for a family. One-hundred percent of donations go directly toward food.”Families who qualify will receive pickup instructions directly from the nonprofit ahead of Monday’s distribution.

How to Get Help

What: Free food boxes for SNAP-eligible families

Register: VegasFoodBoxes.com

Deadline: Sunday, 5 p.m.

Distribution begins: Monday

How to Donate

Visit VegasHelps.com — even $10 can provide a full food box.